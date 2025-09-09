NewsBytes Recommends: 'Inspector Zende' on Netflix; Bajpayee shines in quirky role

Bajpayee on why he loved playing Zende

Bajpayee shared that playing Zende was unique because of the character's quirky personality, not just the police badge.

Known for intense roles, he enjoyed exploring a lighter, more playful side under director Chinmay Mandlekar.

Wrapping up filming was bittersweet for him—he genuinely loved bringing Zende to life.

The movie is now streaming on Netflix and has been praised for its fresh take on crime stories.