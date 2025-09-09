Next Article
NewsBytes Recommends: 'Inspector Zende' on Netflix; Bajpayee shines in quirky role
Netflix's new film "Inspector Zende" is getting a lot of love for its offbeat mix of humor and serious moments.
Manoj Bajpayee leads as Inspector Zende, and many are calling it one of his standout performances—even after 30+ years in the industry.
Bajpayee on why he loved playing Zende
Bajpayee shared that playing Zende was unique because of the character's quirky personality, not just the police badge.
Known for intense roles, he enjoyed exploring a lighter, more playful side under director Chinmay Mandlekar.
Wrapping up filming was bittersweet for him—he genuinely loved bringing Zende to life.
The movie is now streaming on Netflix and has been praised for its fresh take on crime stories.