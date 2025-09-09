Next Article
My wife died in train accident, was 3mo pregnant: Vaidya
Tamil actor and TV personality Mohan Vaidya recently opened up about a deeply personal tragedy—his wife, who was hearing and speech impaired, died in a train accident at Chennai Egmore railway station.
She was three months pregnant at the time. Their son, also born with impairments, was just three years old when he lost his mother.
Son married childhood sweetheart
Despite these challenges, Vaidya's son has grown up strong and now works in the railway department like his mother once did.
Later, Vaidya's son married his childhood sweetheart, who is also hearing and speech impaired.
Through it all, he's shown quiet strength—balancing public life with a story of love, loss, and perseverance.