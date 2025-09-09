TIFF 2025: Huma Qureshi's 'Bayaan' wins Best Director award Entertainment Sep 09, 2025

Two Indian films—Bayaan and Vimukt—just made a splash at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

Bayaan, directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra with Huma Qureshi in the lead, was featured in the Discovery Section and dives into personal trauma and society's silence.

Meanwhile, Vimukt (In Search of the Sky), directed by Jitank Singh Gurjar, tells the story of a couple struggling to care for their mentally challenged adult son during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Madhya Pradesh.