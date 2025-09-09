Harmanpreet Kaur averages 38.05 versus Australia in Women's ODIs: Stats 

The Indian women's cricket team is gearing up for a three-match ODI series against Australia at home. The series will get underway on September 14, serving as crucial preparation for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. All three ODIs are scheduled to take place at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is among the players to watch out for in the series. Here we decode her ODI numbers against the Aussies.

DYK Second-most WODI runs for India against Australia Kaur boasts 647 runs across 21 games against Australia at 38.05, as per ESPNcricinfo. This includes four 50-plus scores, including a solid hundred. The legendary Mithali Raj (1,123) is the only Indian with more WODI runs against the Women in Yellow. Anjum Chopra (580) and Smriti Mandhana (616) are the other Indians with at least 500 runs against the Aussies.

Information Numbers in home & away games Kaur averages a poor 21.55 against Australia in home WODIs, having managed just 194 runs. Her away average rises up to 28.50 (171 runs). 282 of Kaur's WODI runs against Australia have come in neutral matches at 141.

Record A solid 171 in World Cup Kaur's only hundred against the Aussies was a match-winning 171*-run knock in the 2017 World Cup semi-final clash at Derby. Having smashed an unbeaten 171 runs in just 115 balls, Kaur is still the only Indian woman with a 150-plus run innings in World Cups. This also continues to be the second-highest WODI score against Australia, also the second-highest for India.

Last series Poor run in last WODI series versus Australia The last ODI series between India and Australia was played in December 2024 Down Under. During this tour, India lost all three matches of the three-match series, resulting in a clean sweep for the hosts. Kaur did not have a great time in this series as her scores read: 17, 38, and 12. She would be raring to gain redemption.