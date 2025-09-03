South Africa batters with fastest ODI half-centuries against England

Star opener Aiden Markram played a match-winning knock for South Africa against England in the 1st ODI at Headingley, Leeds. He hammered a 23-ball half-century, helping the Proteas chase down a paltry 132 in 20.5 overs. The innings is now the fastest half-century by a South African against England in ODIs, breaking Chris Morris 's seven-year-old record. Here are the key stats.

#1 Aiden Markram: 23 balls in Leeds, 2025 In what was a straightforward run-chase, Markram struck three boundaries in the first over, bowled by debutant Sonny Baker. Markram raced to 36 in four overs, with SA cruising on 39/0. While his opening partner Ryan Rickelton played second fiddle, Markram hammered the English bowlers. He smashed a 55-ball 86 (4s-13 and 6s-2) before falling to Adil Rashid, when SA nearly sailed through.

#2 Chris Morris: 30 balls in Johannesburg, 2016 In Leeds, Markram went past Morris, who smashed 62 off 38 balls against England in the 2016 Johannesburg ODI. He took charge after the Proteas were down to 210/8 while chasing 263. Morris, who scored a 30-ball half-century, added a 52-run stand with Kyle Abbott. While the latter played just 11 balls, Morris scored the majority of the runs.