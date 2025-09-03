Sikandar Raza becomes No. 1 all-rounder in ICC ODI Rankings

Match highlights

Raza's stellar performance against Sri Lanka

Raza made a significant contribution in the first ODI on August 29. He scored an impressive 92 runs off 87 balls. He also took a wicket for 48 runs in 10 overs, though the Lankans won by a narrow margin of seven runs. In the second ODI, he remained unbeaten on a quickfire 59 off just 55 balls. However, SL chased down 278 to win the match.