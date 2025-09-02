Aiden Markram hammers blazing ODI fifty against England: Key stats

Star opener Aiden Markram played a match-winning knock for South Africa against England in the 1st ODI at Headingley, Leeds. He hammered a 23-ball half-century, helping the Proteas chase down a paltry 132 in 20.5 overs. The innings is now the fastest half-century by a South African against England in ODIs, breaking Chris Morris 's seven-year-old record. Here are the key stats.

Match impact Markram shines in straightforward run-chase It was a straightforward run-chase for SA. Markram started by hitting three boundaries in the first over, bowled by debutant Sonny Baker. He was unstoppable thereafter. Markram raced to 36 in four overs, with SA cruising on 39/0. While his opening partner Ryan Rickelton played second fiddle, Markram hammered the English bowlers. He hammered a 55-ball 86 (4s-13 and 6s-2) before falling to Adil Rashid, when SA nearly sailed through.

Information Markram gets past Morris As mentioned, Markram recorded the fastest half-century for SA against England in ODI cricket. As per Cricbuzz, he went past Morris, who hammered a 30-ball fifty in the 2016 Johannesburg ODI.

Bowling display South Africa's bowlers wreak havoc Earlier, South Africa's bowlers put up a stellar show after opting to field first. They bundled out England for just 131 runs in 24.3 overs, with Keshav Maharaj taking four wickets. Wiaan Mulder shone with three scalps, while Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi took a wicket each. Meanwhile, Jamie Smith was the top scorer for England with a knock of 54 off 48 balls.