Boney Kapoor confirms Diljit Dosanjh's exit from 'No Entry' sequel

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has confirmed that actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh will no longer be a part of the much-awaited sequel to No Entry. The news was initially reported by PeepingMoon, noting that Dosanjh's hectic touring schedule was posing challenges for the film team. Now, Kapoor has spoken about this development in an interview with NDTV.

Details 'We have parted in good spirits': Kapoor Kapoor said, "Yes, we have parted in good spirits as the dates were not aligning with our requirements." "Hopefully, we will soon do a Punjabi film together." Dosanjh is currently preparing for his Aura Tour across Australia and New Zealand. The tour will start on October 26 in Sydney and will end on November 13 in Auckland.

Casting changes Kapoor also spoke about original 'No Entry' cast Kapoor also expressed regret over not being able to retain the original cast of No Entry, which starred Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, and Anil Kapoor. He said, "We waited for almost 8-10 years but somehow things didn't happen. We will miss them." "But somehow we have moved on and let's hope the decision is right."