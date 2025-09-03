Woody Allen praises Trump's acting skills, says 'he's very good'

Allen further elaborated on Trump's professionalism, saying he was "very polite, hit his mark, did everything correctly, and had a real flair for show business." He added that Trump had a "charismatic quality" in front of the camera. The director also expressed surprise at Trump's decision to enter politics, given his previous interests in leisure activities like attending Knicks games and playing golf .

Political views

Allen voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election

Despite his praise for Trump's acting skills, Allen made it clear that he disagrees with most of Trump's policies. He revealed that he had voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. "I disagree with many, almost all, not all but almost all of [Trump's] politics, of his policies," he stated. Recently, Allen faced backlash for virtually attending a film festival in Moscow honoring him amid the Russia-Ukraine war.