'Whatever politicians have...': Woody Allen defends Moscow film fest appearance 

Hollywood filmmaker Woody Allen has found himself in a controversy after his virtual appearance at the Moscow International Film Week over the weekend. The event, which is reportedly attended by supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin , has drawn criticism from Ukraine 's Foreign Ministry. In a statement on Monday, the ministry condemned Allen's participation as "a disgrace and an insult" to those affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Statement Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's statement The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said, "Woody Allen's participation in the Moscow International Film Week is a disgrace and an insult to the victims among Ukrainian actors and filmmakers who have been killed or wounded by Russian war criminals." "By taking part in a festival that brings together supporters and mouthpieces of Putin, Allen is deliberately turning a blind eye to the atrocities that Russia has been committing in Ukraine."

Defense Allen responds to the criticism In response to the criticism, Allen defended his participation in the festival. In a statement to the Guardian, he said, "When it comes to the conflict in Ukraine, I believe strongly that Vladimir Putin is totally in the wrong. The war he has caused is appalling." "But, whatever politicians have done, I don't feel cutting off artistic conversations is ever a good way to help."

Controversy Debate in Hollywood over Allen's participation Allen's virtual appearance at the Moscow International Film Week has sparked a debate in Hollywood. The festival, which runs through Wednesday, is a relatively new event that started in August 2024. It is different from the long-established Moscow International Film Festival, which lost its accreditation from the International Federation of Film Producers Associations in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.