'Whatever politicians have...': Woody Allen defends Moscow film fest appearance
What's the story
Hollywood filmmaker Woody Allen has found himself in a controversy after his virtual appearance at the Moscow International Film Week over the weekend. The event, which is reportedly attended by supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn criticism from Ukraine's Foreign Ministry. In a statement on Monday, the ministry condemned Allen's participation as "a disgrace and an insult" to those affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Statement
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's statement
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said, "Woody Allen's participation in the Moscow International Film Week is a disgrace and an insult to the victims among Ukrainian actors and filmmakers who have been killed or wounded by Russian war criminals." "By taking part in a festival that brings together supporters and mouthpieces of Putin, Allen is deliberately turning a blind eye to the atrocities that Russia has been committing in Ukraine."
Defense
Allen responds to the criticism
In response to the criticism, Allen defended his participation in the festival. In a statement to the Guardian, he said, "When it comes to the conflict in Ukraine, I believe strongly that Vladimir Putin is totally in the wrong. The war he has caused is appalling." "But, whatever politicians have done, I don't feel cutting off artistic conversations is ever a good way to help."
Controversy
Debate in Hollywood over Allen's participation
Allen's virtual appearance at the Moscow International Film Week has sparked a debate in Hollywood. The festival, which runs through Wednesday, is a relatively new event that started in August 2024. It is different from the long-established Moscow International Film Festival, which lost its accreditation from the International Federation of Film Producers Associations in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Background
Allen has long-standing affinity for Russian cinema, literature
Allen has a long-standing affinity for Russian cinema and literature. His 1975 comedy Love and Death is a parody of Tolstoyan fiction, while his 1989 film title Crimes and Misdemeanors is inspired by Dostoevsky's Crime and Punishment. The title of his 1972 essay, A Brief Guide to Civil Disobedience, humorously references the Russian Revolution. The 89-year-old also apparently made his love for Russian cinema known during his festival appearance, per reports.