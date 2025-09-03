Ahan Shetty's next film to be horror? Everything we know

Actor Ahan Shetty will star in an untitled Indian horror feature film, reported Variety. The movie is based on a real-life tragedy and will be written by Patrick Graham , known for Netflix 's Ghoul and Betaal. This project marks a shift in genre for Shetty, who made his debut with the romantic action thriller Tadap in 2021 and will soon be seen in the war epic Border 2.

Production insights Everything we know about the upcoming horror film The film, which is still untitled, is being produced by Khyati Madaan's Not Out Entertainment in collaboration with Prashant Gunjalkar. It aims to deliver a theatrical horror experience that combines elements of fear and romance, based on a true historical incident. The search for the female lead is currently underway, and details about the title and director are yet to be announced.

Career highlights Previous works of Graham and Madaan Graham is known for his work on Ghoul (2018) and Betaal (2020), both of which were produced by Blumhouse Television's Indian division. Blumhouse, the production company, is known for franchises like Get Out and The Purge. Meanwhile, Madaan founded Not Out Entertainment this year after spending over a decade with Red Chillies Entertainment, Disney India, and Maddock Films.