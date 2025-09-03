Actor-filmmaker Nandita Das joins Busan Film Festival competition jury
What's the story
Actor and filmmaker Nandita Das has been named a member of the competition jury at the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). The winners of the new competition section and the 'Busan Award' will be revealed at the festival's closing ceremony. Korean filmmaker Na Hong-Jin will head the jury.
Statement
'This experience will be a burst of creative stimulus...'
Das took to her Instagram to show her excitement. "Excited to be back in Busan, one of my favourite film festivals in the world." "This time I am not going as an actor, director, or awardee. I am on the jury!" She added, "In the midst of many stresses of work and life, I know this experience will be a burst of creative stimulus, it'll be nourishing." "I look forward to the films...the conversations with other filmmakers and filmlovers."
Career highlights
More about Das and her work
Das is a well-known name in Indian cinema, having acted in films like Earth, Fire, and Bawandar. Das made her directorial debut with the critically acclaimed Firaaq in 2008. In addition to acting and directing, she has served on the juries of numerous international film festivals, including Cannes. Her other notable directorial projects include Manto and Zwigato.
Jury panel
Other jury members and categories of Busan Award
The BIFF jury also features Iranian director Marziyeh Meshkiny, Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka-fai, Korean-American filmmaker Kogonada, Indonesian producer Yulia Evina Bhara, and Korean actor Han Hyo-joo. The Busan Award features five categories: Best Film, Best Director, Special Jury Prize, Best Actor, and Artistic Contribution.