Gauahar Khan welcomes 2nd child with husband Zaid Darbar

Actor and host Gauahar Khan (42) has welcomed her second child with husband Zaid Darbar. The couple announced the arrival of their baby boy on Instagram. The new addition to their family comes after the birth of their first child, Zehaan, in May 2023. The couple tied the knot in December 2020.

Announcement 'Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom...' Khan shared the news, writing, "Alhamdulillah." The post featured an animated image of a lion and a lioness with their two cubs. The accompanying note read, "Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem - Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother, born on September 1, 2025." It further requested everyone to continue showering love and blessings on their family.

Congratulations Fans, friends congratulate the actor As soon as Khan shared the news, fans and friends started congratulating her. One wrote, "OMG! We are overjoyed to hear this news. Many many congratulations to all of you especially Zehaan." Another wrote, "Lots of love and blessings to the family." A third fan shared, "Heartiest congratulations to the proud parents and loads of love and duas to l'il angel."

Personal journey Khan opened up about miscarriage last month Last month, Khan opened up about her miscarriage before the birth of her older son in the first episode of her podcast. She shared, "Ek baat hai jo maine aaj tak kisiko batayi nahi. Main bohot himmat karke bata rahi hu (There's one thing I never told anyone. It's taking a lot of courage to reveal this)." "I did have a miscarriage before Zehaan." "It's impossible to describe it in any words. I lost the baby after almost nine weeks."