Priya Varrier's 'Param Sundari' cameo surprises fans: What they said
What's the story
Priya Prakash Varrier, who shot to fame with her wink in Oru Adaar Love, has left fans surprised by appearing as an extra in the new movie Param Sundari. The movie features Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. In a short, non-speaking role, Varrier appeared in the background of a scene, dressed in a red-and-white saree, walking behind Malhotra.
Fan reactions
Fans question why Varrier took this role
The unexpected appearance of Varrier as an extra in Param Sundari has left fans shocked. One user wrote, "I thought only I noticed, but I'm glad someone did. She deserves better." Another questioned, "From viral sensation to background? What happened to her career?" Some fans argued that Varrier would have been a better fit for the lead role.
Career speculation
Some fans speculated her role might have been edited out
Some fans suggested that Varrier's role in Param Sundari might have originally been larger but was cut down in the final edit. One user defended her, saying, "Circle of life, she was actually a sidekick in Oru Adaar Love. I think she may have a few dialogues in the movie, which was cut during editing." Some argued that Bollywood has overlooked her talent, particularly in a film set in Kerala, where her cultural roots could have brought authenticity.
Career journey
Varrier has appeared in several films since 'Oru Adaar Love'
Varrier became an overnight sensation with her viral wink in Oru Adaar Love. She has since appeared in Telugu and Hindi films, including Yaariyan 2 (2023). Despite the initial hype, her career has seen its share of ups and downs. She is now awaiting the release of 3 Monkeys and Love Hackers.