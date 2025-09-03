'Don 3' gets bigger: Amitabh, Shah Rukh to join Ranveer?

The buzz around Don 3 is at an all-time high. After it was announced that Ranveer Singh will be headlining the third installment of the iconic franchise, speculation has been rife about its cast and scale. Now, according to India Today, two actors who have previously played Don - Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - have reportedly been approached for this project.

Casting news Will this trio come together? Sources suggest that both Bachchan and Khan are mulling over the offer to join Don 3. If this happens, it will be a historic moment as it will be the first time that the trio will share screen space together. Of course, Big B and SRK have acted together in several iconic movies. However, no official confirmation has been made yet about their involvement in the project.

Film speculation Rumors surrounding 'Don 3' Rumors about Don 3 have been doing the rounds for months. Speculation about its storyline and whether Khan would reprise his role after passing the baton to Singh has kept audiences on their toes. Farhan Akhtar, who rebooted this franchise in 2006, is expected to take things a notch higher with this latest installment, which promises to be bigger and bolder than its predecessors.

Franchise history Legacy of the 'Don' franchise The Don franchise has a special place in Bollywood's history. Bachchan made the role iconic in the 1978 cult classic directed by Chandra Barot. Khan then reprised it for a new generation with films in 2006 and 2011. Now, Singh is ready to take the baton from him and lead this latest chapter of the franchise.