Maruti Suzuki Victoris arrives as its flagship Arena SUV

Maruti Suzuki has officially unveiled its latest mid-size SUV, the Victoris. The new model will be the flagship car of the firm's Arena dealership network and shall come in six main trims: LXI, VXI, ZXI, ZXI(O), ZXI+, and ZXI+(O). The name "Victoris" is derived from Latin meaning "victory," reflecting the brand's ambition for this vehicle in the competitive Indian automotive market.

Market competition The Victoris will compete with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos The launch of the Victoris comes after the 2023 Grand Vitara, making it Maruti Suzuki's second entry into the popular mid-size SUV segment. The new model will compete with established players like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and even its own Grand Vitara.

Design cues The SUV flaunts segmented LED light bar at rear The Victoris features a fresh design language, inspired by the upcoming e-Vitara electric SUV. The front end sports chunky LED headlights connected by a thin grille cover with a chrome strip, thick plastic cladding and silver skid plate. Other design elements include 18-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out pillars and silver roof rails on the sides, and segmented LED light bar at rear.

Interior features It gets a tech-focused dashboard The interior of the Victoris is different from the Grand Vitara, with a more tech-focused dashboard design. It gets a large 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, digital driver's display and three-spoke steering wheel. The SUV can accommodate up to five people and offers features like wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, Dolby Atmos-powered sound system with eight speakers, ventilated front seats, and 64-color ambient lighting.

Safety suite First Maruti model to offer Level 2 ADAS The Victoris comes with a comprehensive safety suite including six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control and brake assist among other things. Higher variants also get a 360-degree camera and tire pressure monitoring system along with Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), making it the first Maruti model to offer this feature. The SUV has also secured a five-star safety rating by BNCAP.