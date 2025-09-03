Audi Concept C arrives as futuristic coupe with retractable roof
What's the story
Audi has unveiled its latest concept car, the Audi Concept C, at a showcase in Milan. The vehicle is more than just a futuristic model; it represents the brand's new design philosophy. The Concept C is speculated to resemble the reincarnated TT, which has been approved for production. It will serve as an inspiration for future Audi designs.
Design
Frame inspired by Auto Union Type C racer
The Audi Concept C features a vertical design frame, inspired by the iconic Auto Union Type C racer. Its mid-engine sports coupe silhouette, raked roofline, fastback shape, and large alloy wheels allude to classic design cues. The vehicle also borrows some styling elements from last year's Concept E model but is likely to be an electric-only version unlike its predecessor TT.
Features
Cabin made from recycled materials
The Audi Concept C sports a low-slung, flat-top design with vertical front and rear sections, sleek headlamp and taillight strips, and a removable roof. The vehicle's two-seater cabin is designed for comfort with modern recycled materials for door pads, seats, and dashboard. A minimalist theme is maintained with an empty center console and simple dashboard layout.
Production details
Concept C to debut at IAA
The infotainment screen of the Audi Concept C read "Charge 100%," indicating its electric foundation. The vehicle will make its debut at IAA, with production set to begin in 2027. The launch of this model could mark Audi's return to the two-door coupe segment after a long absence. It will compete with revived models such as BMW Z4 and Mercedes-Benz's Vision GT.