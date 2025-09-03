Audi Concept C arrives as futuristic coupe with retractable roof

Audi has unveiled its latest concept car, the Audi Concept C, at a showcase in Milan. The vehicle is more than just a futuristic model; it represents the brand's new design philosophy. The Concept C is speculated to resemble the reincarnated TT, which has been approved for production. It will serve as an inspiration for future Audi designs.

Design Frame inspired by Auto Union Type C racer The Audi Concept C features a vertical design frame, inspired by the iconic Auto Union Type C racer. Its mid-engine sports coupe silhouette, raked roofline, fastback shape, and large alloy wheels allude to classic design cues. The vehicle also borrows some styling elements from last year's Concept E model but is likely to be an electric-only version unlike its predecessor TT.

Features Cabin made from recycled materials The Audi Concept C sports a low-slung, flat-top design with vertical front and rear sections, sleek headlamp and taillight strips, and a removable roof. The vehicle's two-seater cabin is designed for comfort with modern recycled materials for door pads, seats, and dashboard. A minimalist theme is maintained with an empty center console and simple dashboard layout.