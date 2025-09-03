Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian on Louis Vuitton's LVMH jury
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has become the first Indian ever to be appointed as a jury member for the prestigious LVMH Prize 2025. The announcement was made on the official Instagram page of LVMH, which also highlighted her remarkable achievements in cinema and growing global influence. "Renowned for her captivating performances and influential global presence, Deepika continues to inspire audiences worldwide on the international stage," read the post.
Global recognition
Padukone's warm welcome in Paris
Padukone took to Instagram Story to share glimpses of her warm welcome in Paris, where the awards ceremony is set to take place on Wednesday. A note from her friends at Louis Vuitton read: "Dear Deepika, welcome to Paris!" "We are delighted to have you for the LVMH Prize 2025 and look forward to having this special moment together."
Star-studded panel
Other jury members for this year
This year, the LVMH Prize jury is composed of industry stalwarts such as Nicolas Ghesquiere, Sarah Burton, Jonathan Anderson, Phoebe Philo, Stella McCartney, Pharrell Williams, and Nigo. The event is scheduled to be held at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris. The eight finalists from around the world who are competing for this year's LVMH Prize include Alain Paul, All-In, Francesco Murano, Soshiotsuki, Steve O Smith, Tolu Coker, Torisheju, and Zomer. The winner will be announced at the event.