Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' trailer promises guns, romance, and rustic feels

Amazon MGM Studios India has released the trailer for Nishaanchi, an action-packed entertainer directed by Anurag Kashyap . The film stars debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a double role as brothers Babloo and Dabloo. Set in the early 2000s in Uttar Pradesh, the movie explores their contrasting ideologies. Vedika Pinto plays Rangeeli Rinku, while Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Monika Panwar, and Kumud Mishra are also part of the cast.

Release date Trailer gives an outline of the tale The film will be released in Indian theaters on September 19, 2025. The two-minute trailer gives a glimpse into the action, romance, and family drama that unfold across various subplots. We understand that Babloo and Dabloo's father was a failed gangster who died young; see that the brothers try to form a new gang with Rinku, and it backfires; and ultimately, we see the trio's tussle with a strongman (Mishra).

Director's statement Kashyap on his cast Kashyap lauded his cast for their dedication to the film. He said, "Aaishvary, Vedika, Monika, Zeeshan, Kumud and every single actor in the film - they didn't just act, they lived and breathed these characters." "Their commitment to the story and the authenticity of their performances shines in the film." The movie is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films.

Actor's insight Thackeray's emotional and physical challenges Thackeray, who plays twins in the film, said the roles tested him emotionally and physically. He also contributed to the film's soundtrack. "Playing twins who are complete opposites challenged me in every way — emotionally, physically, and as an actor," he said. The music album features composers Anurag Saikia, Manan Bhardwaj, Dhruv Ghanekar, Thackeray, and Nishikar Chhibber with singers like Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi lending their voices to tracks such as Filam Dekho, Dear Country, and Birwa.