Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' trailer promises guns, romance, and rustic feels
What's the story
Amazon MGM Studios India has released the trailer for Nishaanchi, an action-packed entertainer directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film stars debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a double role as brothers Babloo and Dabloo. Set in the early 2000s in Uttar Pradesh, the movie explores their contrasting ideologies. Vedika Pinto plays Rangeeli Rinku, while Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Monika Panwar, and Kumud Mishra are also part of the cast.
Release date
Trailer gives an outline of the tale
The film will be released in Indian theaters on September 19, 2025. The two-minute trailer gives a glimpse into the action, romance, and family drama that unfold across various subplots. We understand that Babloo and Dabloo's father was a failed gangster who died young; see that the brothers try to form a new gang with Rinku, and it backfires; and ultimately, we see the trio's tussle with a strongman (Mishra).
Director's statement
Kashyap on his cast
Kashyap lauded his cast for their dedication to the film. He said, "Aaishvary, Vedika, Monika, Zeeshan, Kumud and every single actor in the film - they didn't just act, they lived and breathed these characters." "Their commitment to the story and the authenticity of their performances shines in the film." The movie is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films.
Actor's insight
Thackeray's emotional and physical challenges
Thackeray, who plays twins in the film, said the roles tested him emotionally and physically. He also contributed to the film's soundtrack. "Playing twins who are complete opposites challenged me in every way — emotionally, physically, and as an actor," he said. The music album features composers Anurag Saikia, Manan Bhardwaj, Dhruv Ghanekar, Thackeray, and Nishikar Chhibber with singers like Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi lending their voices to tracks such as Filam Dekho, Dear Country, and Birwa.
Co-star's perspective
Pinto on her dream collaboration with Kashyap
Pinto called working with Kashyap a career highlight. She said, "AK sir has always been on my wish list, someone I've admired for years, so getting the opportunity to be directed by him has truly been a dream come true." "Playing Rangeeli Rinku has been a beautiful challenge. At first glance, she looks like this sweet, innocent girl and my look in the film reflects that but deep down she's fierce, bold and full of spirit."