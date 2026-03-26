Airlines cutting 10% of domestic flights this summer: Report

Airline executives and other officials point to recent operational disruptions

Major carriers like Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet are tweaking their schedules as they navigate these challenges.

Earlier, IndiGo's winter flights were also reduced by 10% after disruptions.

The recent conflict involving the US Israel, and Iran has added more uncertainty for Indian airlines.

Despite all this, IndiGo is aiming to keep its domestic flights steady at around 2,000 per day and plans no big changes internationally for now, but things could still shift if the situation worsens.