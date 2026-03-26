Airlines cutting 10% of domestic flights this summer: Report
If you're planning to fly within India this summer, expect fewer options: airlines are cutting about 10% of their weekly domestic flights compared to last year.
A senior DGCA official confirmed roughly a 10% reduction in weekly domestic flights for the 2026 summer schedule.
Airline executives and other officials have pointed to recent operational disruptions and the West Asia conflict as sources of increased uncertainty.
Airline executives and other officials point to recent operational disruptions
Major carriers like Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet are tweaking their schedules as they navigate these challenges.
Earlier, IndiGo's winter flights were also reduced by 10% after disruptions.
The recent conflict involving the US Israel, and Iran has added more uncertainty for Indian airlines.
Despite all this, IndiGo is aiming to keep its domestic flights steady at around 2,000 per day and plans no big changes internationally for now, but things could still shift if the situation worsens.