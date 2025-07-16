Next Article
Airlines issue travel advisories amid Delhi rains
Delhi's been hit with heavy rain and gusty winds, causing delays at the airport. Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet all put out advisories on Wednesday.
The weather department says thunderstorms and wind speeds up to 60km/h could keep things messy for both air and road travel.
Airlines ask travelers to check flight status
Airlines are asking everyone to double-check their flight status online before heading out—delays are likely.
IndiGo and SpiceJet especially want travelers to plan extra time for traffic jams around the city.
Basically: keep an eye on updates, give yourself a buffer, and stay safe if you're flying out of Delhi this week.