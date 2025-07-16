Next Article
Tragic accident claims 2 lives in Ladakh
A road trip in Ladakh turned tragic early Wednesday when a tempo traveler heading from Drass to Srinagar skidded off the road near Gumri and fell into a gorge.
Two people lost their lives, and 15 others were hurt in the crash.
Rescue operation underway
Local police, army teams, and volunteers jumped in right away to help.
The two who died were recovered, while all 15 injured passengers were rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Sadly, eight of them are still in critical condition.