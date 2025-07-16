Understanding the Banakacherla project controversy

How will water be shared between states?

This is more than just a state rivalry—it could affect irrigation on over 8.1 lakh acres in Telangana, putting farmers at risk.

Both states rely on the Godavari and Krishna rivers for agriculture, so how water is shared really matters.

Telangana wants discussions paused until all legal clearances are sorted out, while Andhra Pradesh insists it'll only use surplus floodwater.

The dispute highlights how tricky—and important—fair water sharing is between states.