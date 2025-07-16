Andhra man arrested for luxury hotel thefts
Chintakindi Srinivasulu, 57, from Andhra Pradesh, was arrested in Bengaluru after he allegedly posed as a delegate at fancy hotel events to steal both foreign and Indian currency.
He attended the APAC meeting at Shangri-La Hotel in June, blending in with real guests.
The scam came to light when an international attendee noticed $300 and 3,000 Taiwanese dollars missing from his bag.
Police recovering various currencies from him
After the complaint, police launched a search and caught Srinivasulu weeks later.
During questioning, he admitted to sneaking into five-star events by pretending to be a guest and targeting people's bags.
Police recovered around ₹41,000 in various currencies from him—including US dollars, Taiwanese dollars, Australian dollars, and Laotian Kip—and are now checking if there are more victims or similar cases linked to him.
The investigation is still ongoing.