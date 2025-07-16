Andhra man arrested for luxury hotel thefts

Police recovering various currencies from him

After the complaint, police launched a search and caught Srinivasulu weeks later.

During questioning, he admitted to sneaking into five-star events by pretending to be a guest and targeting people's bags.

Police recovered around ₹41,000 in various currencies from him—including US dollars, Taiwanese dollars, Australian dollars, and Laotian Kip—and are now checking if there are more victims or similar cases linked to him.

The investigation is still ongoing.