Bengaluru braces for week-long power cuts
Heads up if you're in Bengaluru Rural—BESCOM is planning daily power cuts from July 17 to 24, between noon and 4pm.
It's all for some much-needed maintenance on a key transmission line, so expect your afternoons to be a bit less powered for about a week.
Areas likely to be affected
Areas like Tailagere, Bidalur, Yaliyur, parts of Koramangala and Gobbaragunte, plus Kundana Gram Panchayat, Ravindra Nagar, Hiranandani and Devanahalli layouts are on the list.
Gokare, Chimachanahalli, Santosh Nagar and several nearby villages will also see outages—basically, if you're around these spots, plan for up to four hours without electricity each day.
BESCOM working on upgrading transmission line
BESCOM says they're replacing conductors and upgrading the transmission line to make things more reliable long-term.
They've advised everyone in affected areas to prep for these afternoon blackouts while the work gets done.