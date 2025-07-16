Bengaluru braces for week-long power cuts

Areas likely to be affected

Areas like Tailagere, Bidalur, Yaliyur, parts of Koramangala and Gobbaragunte, plus Kundana Gram Panchayat, Ravindra Nagar, Hiranandani and Devanahalli layouts are on the list.

Gokare, Chimachanahalli, Santosh Nagar and several nearby villages will also see outages—basically, if you're around these spots, plan for up to four hours without electricity each day.