Airlines must process refunds faster under new rules
Big update for anyone who flies: starting March 26, 2026, airlines in India have to process refunds way faster.
If you paid by credit card, your money should be back in seven days; if you paid cash at the airline office, it's immediate.
Booked through an agent or a website? You'll get your refund within 14 working days.
Other important changes you should know about
Airlines can't just stick your refund into a credit shell anymore: they have to actually give you your money back unless you choose otherwise.
Even with non-refundable tickets or no-shows, all taxes and fees must be returned.
Plus, you can now cancel or change bookings within 48 hours without extra charges (except fare differences), unless your flight is really soon, within seven days for domestic trips or 15 days for international ones.
Airlines also have to clearly show cancelation fees and refund policies up front when you book, so there are no more nasty surprises later.