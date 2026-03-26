Airlines must process refunds faster under new rules

Other important changes you should know about

Airlines can't just stick your refund into a credit shell anymore: they have to actually give you your money back unless you choose otherwise.

Even with non-refundable tickets or no-shows, all taxes and fees must be returned.

Plus, you can now cancel or change bookings within 48 hours without extra charges (except fare differences), unless your flight is really soon, within seven days for domestic trips or 15 days for international ones.

Airlines also have to clearly show cancelation fees and refund policies up front when you book, so there are no more nasty surprises later.