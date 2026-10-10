Airlines seek Terminal 1 structural safety reports from Mumbai officials
Airlines are asking Mumbai airport officials to share structural safety reports for Terminal 1 before a big meeting on October 13.
This comes after the government paused a plan to cut 265 international flights over concerns about the terminal's structure.
The Airline Operators Committee (AOC) wants clear details on what's being done to fix things and how the redevelopment will roll out.
AOC demands transparency and capacity data
The AOC is calling for more transparency from the airport, especially around safety issues and plans to reduce flights by 33%, which airlines say wasn't agreed upon together.
MIAL says it aims to start upgrading the old terminal in January 2027 and has suggested temporary moves to Navi Mumbai.
Airlines have also asked for data on how many flights each terminal can actually handle, hoping decisions will be fair and based on facts.