Allahabad HC: Marriage valid even without registration
The Allahabad High Court just made it clear: your marriage is valid even if you never got it officially registered under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.
Justice Manish Nigam explained that while states can ask for marriage registration as proof, skipping the paperwork doesn't make your marriage any less real.
This ruling reversed a family court's earlier decision in Azamgarh that had insisted on a certificate for divorce proceedings.
Case details
Sunil Dubey and his wife filed for mutual divorce on October 23, 2024, but the local court told them to submit their marriage certificate by July 29, 2025.
Dubey pointed out that the law doesn't actually require registration to prove a marriage is legit.
When his request was denied on July 31, he took it up with the High Court—which agreed with him and clarified that registration is only for evidence, not validity.