Allahabad HC: Marriage valid even without registration

Case details

Sunil Dubey and his wife filed for mutual divorce on October 23, 2024, but the local court told them to submit their marriage certificate by July 29, 2025.

Dubey pointed out that the law doesn't actually require registration to prove a marriage is legit.

When his request was denied on July 31, he took it up with the High Court—which agreed with him and clarified that registration is only for evidence, not validity.