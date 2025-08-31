Next Article
IAF's Mi-171V helicopter performs 1-wheel hover to rescue NDRF personnel
On August 30, 2025, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a bold rescue near Madhopur, Punjab.
NDRF personnel got stranded on a breached barrage. Using an Mi-171V helicopter, the IAF team performed a tricky one-wheel hover to safely drop in and pull out both the NDRF crew and a Garud commando.
Punjab has been battling severe floods
Punjab has been battling severe floods, with many people cut off and needing urgent help.
The IAF's quick action highlights how crucial teamwork and skill are when disaster strikes—showing just how much difference coordinated rescue efforts can make during tough times like these.