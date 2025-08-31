Next Article
Punjab: All schools to remain closed till September 3
Flooding across Punjab has led the government to keep all schools—government, private, and aided—closed until September 3, 2025.
The closure was first announced for August 27-30 but now extends through the weekend.
Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains is urging everyone to stay safe and follow official guidelines while things get back under control.
Schools shut in Punjab's flood-affected districts
Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir have caused major rivers like Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi to overflow, flooding several districts including Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar.
The state government has declared holidays and urges parents and students to prioritize safety and comply with instructions.