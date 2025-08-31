Punjab: All schools to remain closed till September 3 India Aug 31, 2025

Flooding across Punjab has led the government to keep all schools—government, private, and aided—closed until September 3, 2025.

The closure was first announced for August 27-30 but now extends through the weekend.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains is urging everyone to stay safe and follow official guidelines while things get back under control.