Mumbai just saw its rainiest August since 2020
Mumbai just saw its rainiest August in years—IMD clocked 1,184mm last month, the most since 2020 and more than double the usual.
Over 800mm poured down in five days (August 16-20 morning).
With more heavy showers on the way, IMD has put out a yellow alert for the city starting September 3.
Reservoirs almost full
Thanks to all this rain, Mumbai's water reservoirs are almost full at over 96% capacity.
Since June, Santacruz station has recorded a whopping 2,494mm—way above average—while Colaba saw slightly less than usual.
The IMD also issued orange alerts for Raigad and Ratnagiri from September 3-4, so folks there should stay prepared for some intense weather too.