Mumbai just saw its rainiest August since 2020 India Aug 31, 2025

Mumbai just saw its rainiest August in years—IMD clocked 1,184mm last month, the most since 2020 and more than double the usual.

Over 800mm poured down in five days (August 16-20 morning).

With more heavy showers on the way, IMD has put out a yellow alert for the city starting September 3.