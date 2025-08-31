Above-normal rainfall expected in northwest India in September: IMD

Flash floods, landslides likely in Uttarakhand

Heavy downpours have already displaced lakhs of people in Punjab and damaged roads across Himalayan states.

IMD's chief warns that more rain could mean flash floods and landslides in places like Uttarakhand, while areas along the Mahanadi river in Chhattisgarh are also on alert.

With the monsoon staying strong, folks in flood-prone spots need to stay cautious.