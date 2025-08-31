Next Article
Above-normal rainfall expected in northwest India in September: IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says Northwest India—including Uttarakhand, south Haryana, Delhi, and north Rajasthan—should expect above-normal rainfall in September 2025.
This follows a record August with the region seeing its wettest month since 2001, and overall monsoon rains running 27% higher than usual.
Flash floods, landslides likely in Uttarakhand
Heavy downpours have already displaced lakhs of people in Punjab and damaged roads across Himalayan states.
IMD's chief warns that more rain could mean flash floods and landslides in places like Uttarakhand, while areas along the Mahanadi river in Chhattisgarh are also on alert.
With the monsoon staying strong, folks in flood-prone spots need to stay cautious.