Allahabad High Court rejects kinnar community's Gonda badhai zoning plea
India
The Allahabad High Court has turned down a plea from the kinnar community, who wanted official zones in Gonda for collecting badhai (customary gifts).
The judges made it clear that collecting money outside the law can't be given legal approval, even if it's a long-standing tradition.
Court rejects kinnar territorial claim
The kinnars said setting boundaries would help avoid clashes with rival groups and keep things peaceful.
But the court pointed out there's no law to support this idea, and current laws like the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act does not back up territorial rights for collecting badhai.
So, their request was dismissed.