Allahabad High Court rules kinnar community cannot legally demand badhai
India
The Allahabad High Court just ruled that members of the kinnar (transgender) community can't legally ask for badhai, those traditional cash gifts people give during celebrations.
This came after Rekha Devi from Gonda wanted exclusive rights to collect these gifts in a certain area, but the court said there's no legal ground for such demands under current laws.
Court warns badhai may be extortion
The judges made it clear: asking for money without a legal basis could even count as extortion under Indian law.
Their decision highlights how traditional customs need to fit within modern legal rules, and that any group's financial claims have to be backed by law—not just tradition.