Allahabad High Court rules kinnar community cannot legally demand badhai India Apr 29, 2026

The Allahabad High Court just ruled that members of the kinnar (transgender) community can't legally ask for badhai, those traditional cash gifts people give during celebrations.

This came after Rekha Devi from Gonda wanted exclusive rights to collect these gifts in a certain area, but the court said there's no legal ground for such demands under current laws.