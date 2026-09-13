Jarange claims conspiracy to kill him ahead of Mumbai march
What's the story
Activist Manoj Jarange Patil has alleged a conspiracy to kill him during his planned peaceful march to Mumbai, demanding Maratha reservation. The protest is scheduled for September 15, with an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan starting September 19. "I will accept death, but I will not surrender," he said, according to news agency PTI, giving the government eight days to resolve the issue before the planned agitation.
Accusations made
Jarange accuses BJP, Shinde-led Sena MLAs of conspiring against him
Jarange has accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde of conspiring against him.
He claimed some Maratha MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shinde-led Shiv Sena were asking his supporters to stay away from the march.
"There is a conspiracy to shoot me during the march. They do not want to kill Marathas, but want to target me," he alleged.
Protest details
Proposed protest peaceful, democratic: Jarange
Among his key demands is a Government Resolution allowing Marathas to claim reservation benefits of the Kunbi community in the Other Backward Classes segment.
OBC groups oppose this, fearing their benefits would be affected.
The proposed protest is meant to be peaceful and democratic, with an appeal for Marathas to join in.
Recent rains have helped farmers, making it feasible for supporters to join the agitation.
Legal approval
Bombay HC refuses to stop protest
The Bombay High Court has refused to stop Jarange's protest, saying everyone has the right to protest.
The court didn't issue a restraining order over fears of law and order trouble.
Last year, Jarange's indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan led to chaos in Mumbai before it was called off after some demands were accepted by the government.