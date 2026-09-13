Jarange claims conspiracy to kill him ahead of Mumbai march

Jarange has accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde of conspiring against him.

He claimed some Maratha MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shinde-led Shiv Sena were asking his supporters to stay away from the march.

"There is a conspiracy to shoot me during the march. They do not want to kill Marathas, but want to target me," he alleged.