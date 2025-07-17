Next Article
ALPA India defends AI 171 crew amidst crash probe
After the Air India flight AI 171 disaster—where a Boeing 787 crashed soon after leaving Ahmedabad for London, taking 260 lives—ALPA-India is backing the pilots.
The association says the crew showed real dedication and deserves respect, not blame, as everyone processes what happened.
ALPA-India wants a transparent investigation into the crash
ALPA-India wants a transparent investigation into the crash and stresses that any judgment should be based on facts, not rumors.
They highlighted that early reports mentioned possible confusion over fuel switches but didn't reach any conclusions.
The group is also urging people to recognize how hard the crew worked to protect passengers and minimize harm on the ground.