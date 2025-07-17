Heavy rainfall causes landslides in Mangaluru

Surathkal recorded 296.6mm rainfall

Getting to Mangaluru International Airport was tough, as landslips near the welcome arch and Moodukere slowed everything down.

Fire services and airport staff worked together to clear paths, while another landslip forced drivers onto opposite lanes, making city traffic even messier.

To help out, local police shared alternative routes on WhatsApp as Surathkal recorded a whopping 296.6mm of rain—the highest in Karnataka that day.