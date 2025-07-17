Next Article
Heavy rainfall causes landslides in Mangaluru
Mangaluru got drenched by intense overnight rain, leading to landslides that blocked key roads like NH 75 near the airport and George Fernandes Road.
Traffic came to a standstill, but quick cleanup teams managed to get things moving again by mid-morning.
Surathkal recorded 296.6mm rainfall
Getting to Mangaluru International Airport was tough, as landslips near the welcome arch and Moodukere slowed everything down.
Fire services and airport staff worked together to clear paths, while another landslip forced drivers onto opposite lanes, making city traffic even messier.
To help out, local police shared alternative routes on WhatsApp as Surathkal recorded a whopping 296.6mm of rain—the highest in Karnataka that day.