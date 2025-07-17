Cyber harassment leads to Delhi woman's 2-year nightmare
A 49-year-old auto-rickshaw driver from Pune, Yasin Shaikh, was arrested for allegedly cyberstalking and harassing a 38-year-old woman from North Delhi over several years.
He reportedly hacked her Facebook account, made fake accounts to post her photos with insulting captions and her phone number, and falsely claimed she offered "call girl service."
The ongoing harassment took a serious toll on the woman's mental health.
Accused also posted victim's number in public toilets
Shaikh didn't stop at social media—he also scribbled the victim's number on public toilet walls and railway platforms in Pune, leading to a flood of disturbing calls.
After the woman filed a complaint in Delhi, investigators used digital forensics to trace Shaikh's activities.
He was arrested in Pune; police seized his phone and SIM cards.
Shaikh is now facing charges for online defamation and repeated harassment.