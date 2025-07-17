Cyber harassment leads to Delhi woman's 2-year nightmare

Accused also posted victim's number in public toilets

Shaikh didn't stop at social media—he also scribbled the victim's number on public toilet walls and railway platforms in Pune, leading to a flood of disturbing calls.

After the woman filed a complaint in Delhi, investigators used digital forensics to trace Shaikh's activities.

He was arrested in Pune; police seized his phone and SIM cards.

Shaikh is now facing charges for online defamation and repeated harassment.