Puri stampede inquiry records 147 statements
During Sunday's Rath Yatra festival in Puri, a packed crowd near Gundicha Temple turned tragic when a stampede broke out.
Three people—Basanti Sahu (36), Pravati Das (45), and Premakant Mohanty (78)—lost their lives, and more than 50 were injured, with six in critical condition.
The chaos began after chariot-pulling rituals ended and two ritual trucks entered the already crowded area, triggering panic and a rush.
Who's responsible for the disaster?
The Odisha government has suspended top police officers and the district collector after the incident.
An investigation led by Development Commissioner Anu Garg is underway—she's already recorded statements from 147 people and is reviewing videos to figure out what went wrong with crowd control.
The final report on what caused the disaster and who's responsible is expected by July 30, 2025.