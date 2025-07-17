Monsoon mayhem: Himachal Pradesh records 109 deaths
Monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have turned deadly, with 109 people losing their lives since June 20.
Landslides, flash floods, and heavy downpours have blocked more than 200 roads and disrupted daily life across the state.
Affected areas, financial losses, animal deaths
The hardest-hit districts—Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, and Sirmaur—are facing damaged roads, power cuts, and water shortages. The financial hit is huge too: losses are already over ₹883 crore.
There's also been a big impact on animals, with thousands of poultry birds and hundreds of cattle lost.
With ongoing alerts for more heavy rain, risks like landslides aren't going away soon.
CM asks for urgent help
Chief Minister Sukhu has asked the central government for urgent help as disaster losses over the last three years near ₹21,000 crore.
Relief efforts are ongoing while officials keep a close watch through the State Emergency Operation Centre.