Monsoon mayhem: Himachal Pradesh records 109 deaths

Affected areas, financial losses, animal deaths

The hardest-hit districts—Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, and Sirmaur—are facing damaged roads, power cuts, and water shortages. The financial hit is huge too: losses are already over ₹883 crore.

There's also been a big impact on animals, with thousands of poultry birds and hundreds of cattle lost.

With ongoing alerts for more heavy rain, risks like landslides aren't going away soon.