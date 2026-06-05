Amit Shah says smart border project almost ready for rollout
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just announced that India's new "smart border" project is almost ready to roll out.
Speaking at the Tripura border, he explained this high-tech system will use advanced security grids, local teams, and digital surveillance to help stop human trafficking, arms smuggling, and drug flow.
The first phase will be tested at seven to eight places of the country.
Drones radars cameras for India's borders
Shah highlighted how drones, radars, and smart cameras are set to boost security across India's borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan, spanning about 6,000km.
He said fighting fake currency and trafficking is crucial for India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.
Praising the BSF as "a wall that protects our borders," Shah said the smart border project would be launched within the BSF's 60th year of its raising.