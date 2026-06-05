Amit Shah says smart border project almost ready for rollout

Drones radars cameras for India's borders

Shah highlighted how drones, radars, and smart cameras are set to boost security across India's borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan, spanning about 6,000km.

He said fighting fake currency and trafficking is crucial for India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Praising the BSF as "a wall that protects our borders," Shah said the smart border project would be launched within the BSF's 60th year of its raising.