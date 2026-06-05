Amit Shah skips Tripura Sundari amid rough weather, 54cr revamp
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had to skip his planned trip to the historic Tripura Sundari temple on Friday because of rough weather.
The 524-year-old site, one of Hinduism's 51 Shakti Peethas, was recently revamped with over ₹54 crore makeover under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive scheme of the Union Ministry of Tourism.
Shah to lay Pushpabanta Palace foundation
Even with the temple visit canceled, Shah has a packed day. He will lay the foundation for the new Pushpabanta Palace Hotel in Agartala, and check out the India-Bangladesh border at Lankamura.
Later, he is likely to chair a high-level security meeting with top officials to discuss border management.