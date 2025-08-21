Analysis: India has $78.7B defense budget, but spending takes ages
India has a huge defense budget—$78.7 billion in 2025—but actually getting new gear to the military is taking way too long.
Instead of a two-year turnaround, it's often five or six years for the decision and trial-making process before equipment like new missiles and drones can begin to reach the forces, with actual delivery taking even longer.
Even with recent approvals since May, these delays mean troops may not always be ready when they need to be.
To speed things up, the Defense Ministry has been using emergency purchases for urgent needs
But having to rely on these quick fixes so often shows the system isn't working smoothly.
That's why 2025 is described as "the year of reform"—the government plans to overhaul how it buys equipment and push for more homegrown manufacturing through partnerships and tech sharing, aiming for faster upgrades and less dependence on imports.