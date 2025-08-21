Analysis: India has $78.7B defense budget, but spending takes ages India Aug 21, 2025

India has a huge defense budget—$78.7 billion in 2025—but actually getting new gear to the military is taking way too long.

Instead of a two-year turnaround, it's often five or six years for the decision and trial-making process before equipment like new missiles and drones can begin to reach the forces, with actual delivery taking even longer.

Even with recent approvals since May, these delays mean troops may not always be ready when they need to be.