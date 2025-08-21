Next Article
Class 10 student killed by junior in Ahmedabad school
A tragic incident at Seventh Day Adventist School in Ahmedabad has left a Class 10 student dead after he was stabbed by a junior during an argument on August 19, 2024.
The accused reportedly admitted to the crime in Instagram chats.
The victim sadly passed away later that night.
Protests broke out outside the school
The accused is currently in custody under the Juvenile Justice Act as police investigate.
Protests broke out outside the school, with community members blaming school authorities for negligence and demanding justice for the victim's family.
Some protests turned violent, leading to property damage and clashes with staff—bringing up fresh concerns about campus safety and how schools handle serious incidents involving minors.