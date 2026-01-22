Andhra: 3 dead as bus-truck collide on Nandyal-Allagadda highway
India
A tragic accident happened early Thursday on the National Highway near Sirivellametta in Nandyal district, Andhra Pradesh when a bus with 36 passengers had a tire burst, lost control, and crashed head-on into a truck.
Both vehicles caught fire almost immediately, killing the bus driver, truck driver, and a truck cleaner on the spot.
Quick action saved lives; investigation ongoing
Thanks to quick-thinking locals who broke open windows, all passengers managed to escape the burning bus—though over 15 were seriously injured and taken to hospital.
Police launched an investigation and said FSL teams will examine whether the fire was caused by the collision or by battery-related issues.
Minister BC Janardhan Reddy shared his condolences and made sure everyone hurt is getting proper care.