Andhra offers ₹25,000 to couples who have 2nd, 3rd kid

The Andhra Pradesh government has proposed a new population policy to encourage larger families, where the draft policy proposes financial support and welfare benefits for families with more children. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the draft Population Management Policy in the state legislative assembly on Thursday. Some of the measures under consideration include ₹25,000 financial support for having a second or third child and ₹1,000 monthly nutrition assistance for five years for the third child.

Policy details 'Population control to population care' Under the proposed policy, free education up to the age of 18 is also promised. The government is reviewing workplace benefits, proposing 10 months of maternity leave for women with a third child, up from six months. Fathers may receive two months of paternity leave, according to Hindustan Times. Naidu stated, "A strong and youthful population is the foundation of long-term prosperity. Andhra Pradesh will introduce India's first-of-its-kind Population Management Policy, shifting the focus from population control to population care."

Fertility decline Fertility rate drop prompts policy shift The shift in policy comes as the state's fertility rate has dropped to 1.5, down from around 3.0 in 1993. For a stable population, a Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 2.1 is generally considered ideal. Current family data shows that nearly three lakh families have only one child, while 2.17 lakh families have two or more children, according to The Indian Express.

Advertisement

Economic impact Concerns over labor shortages and economic impact Naidu has warned that falling birth rates could lead to future labor shortages and economic challenges. "As economies grow, birth rates tend to decline, which can create workforce shortages and long-term economic challenges," he said. This issue isn't limited to Andhra Pradesh alone; many southern states have expressed similar concerns over declining fertility rates and their potential impact on workforce availability and economic growth.

Advertisement

Twitter Post Chandrababu Naidu's post announcing new Population Management Policy A strong and youthful population is the foundation of long-term prosperity. Andhra Pradesh will introduce India’s first-of-its-kind Population Management Policy, shifting the focus from population control to population care. With fertility declining sharply, we must act now to… pic.twitter.com/EJg4TWcoVh — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 5, 2026

Family support Extended maternity leave and other workplace benefits The policy also proposes extended maternity leave for women having a third child, increasing from six months to 10 months. Fathers could get two months of paternity leave, according to reports. The government is also looking at workplace benefits such as childcare centers and women's transport services called She Cabs. A working women's hostel in Visakhapatnam is planned at a cost of ₹172 crore.