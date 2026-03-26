Andhra Pradesh: 14 dead, 15 injured in Markapuram bus-truck collision
India
A tragic bus accident in Andhra Pradesh early Thursday left 14 people dead and 15 injured after a private bus collided with a tipper truck in Markapuram.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased; the injured would be given ₹50,000.
CM Naidu promises best treatment for injured
The crash sparked a major fire, but 10 out of 35 passengers managed to escape before the flames took over.
The injured are now being treated at the local government hospital.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for an inquiry and promised the best care for those hurt.