Andhra Pradesh: 4 family members returning from wedding die in accident
A serious road accident near Satyavatipeta village in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district left four people dead while they were heading back from the sangeet function of the son of MLA Narendra Varma, late Sunday night/early Monday morning.
Their car, reportedly speeding and trying to overtake, crashed into a shrimp truck coming from the opposite direction.
The victims have been identified as Bethalam Balarama Raju (65), Bethalam Lakshmi (60), Gadiraju Pushpavathi (60), and Mudunuri Srinivasa Raju (54).
Kids in car being treated
Two kids aged 11 and 12 were also in the car and are now being treated for serious injuries at the hospital.
Police say the impact was severe because of the car's speed and the heavy load on the lorry.
No one in the lorry was hurt.
Authorities are checking if alcohol played any role, and will hand over the bodies after postmortem exams.