'Metro stations look like paan shops': Internet on viral post

A Reddit post showing a gutka-stained seat at Delhi's Azadpur Metro station has gone viral, racking up over 113,000 views and sparking frustration among commuters.
The poster, a daily commuter, called out the "disgusting" habit of spitting in public and questioned why people can't respect shared spaces.
Gutka stains: A national issue
Turns out, this isn't just happening in Delhi—similar stains have popped up in Mumbai and Patna metros too, even on brand-new platforms.
People online are calling for stricter fines and better cleaning, while some point out that gutka addiction is a big part of the issue.
Many feel it's time for stronger enforcement and more social awareness to keep our public spaces clean.