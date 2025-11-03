Next Article
Kerala: Mumbai woman harassed for booking cab in app
India
Janvi, an assistant professor from Mumbai, faced harassment by local taxi union members in Munnar, Kerala after she tried to book an online cab.
Despite being told by her BnB host that Uber and Ola were banned due to union pressure, Janvi went ahead with her booking—only for a group of men to confront and threaten her driver.
Police file case after public outcry
Janvi shared a video online describing how the taxi union blocked app-based cabs, even though the Kerala High Court says passengers have the right to choose their ride.
When she called the police for help, they just told her to use a local taxi instead.
After public outcry, police filed a case against those involved and are investigating similar incidents that have raised concerns about tourist safety in the area.